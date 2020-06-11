RAMBLING VINES

Read with interest about members of a local E.H. Club meeting to make a flag to take to state convention. How well I remember the time the B. and P. W. Club decided to make a flag to send to the state convention in Hot Springs. A committee was appointed, the material was ordered (real thick, shiny green and yellow material) and the project got underway. We had so much fun at our nightly sewing sessions€ that we sort of made them last as long as possible.

The sewing took place in a bedroom at the home of Miss Birdie Sullins and we would take turns sewing, trying out her exercise equipment and raiding the refrigerator. One of the funniest episodes was the night that some of us managed to sew the flag to the bedspread and there was a ripping session the next night.

Anyway we worked on this flag for several weeks...it was big as a bedspread (never let it be said that those city folks that Corning bunch was cinchy) and was double, beautiful€ on both sides. In the meantime, a club meeting was held and it was discovered that Tula Mahan was about the only one who was going to be able to go to the convention, march in the grand parade and carry the Corning Flag...what made it hysterically funny was that Tula was the smallest member of the club and our flag was the biggest and heaviest thing they had every seen at a conventionwe got attention, that’s for sure. Tula came home barely able to drag for a few days, plum tuckered out!

