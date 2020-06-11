Policing ourselves . . .

You may have heard talk about defunding or disbanding police departments in response to many incidents of police brutality, not just now, but throughout time. There's a growing group of people who believe our country can do without law enforcement as we know it. And some who believe we would be better off without police departments. When upheavals happen our society can sometimes over-correct and swing the pendulum too far to the opposite side of an issue. We need to be sure that we don’t allow that to happen. I do think we, as a society need to look for different ways to solve this issue.

Clearly, trainings and body cameras haven't brought about the changes that are needed and in some cases have just opened our eyes to more wrongdoing. If we want to make a change, we need to reconsider how we want public safety to look.

Public servants like police officers and teachers are on the front lines of dealing with societal problems. They often have to deal with issues that are beyond what their job should require, such as, mental illness, homelessness, poverty and substance abuse. These issues are more in line with the job of social workers, drug abuse counselors, and mental health professionals. Yet, police officers and teachers are first responders to these incidents. A policeman’s primary job is to protect people and property.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/