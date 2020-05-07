Peach Orchard News

Hello everyone! Warmer weather is finally here. We still have Blackberry Winter to go through. I’m sure it won’t stick around too long. We have to beware of the weather. Spring brings a lot of thunderstorms and at times tornados. Everyone needs to know and be aware of their safety plan.

Deacon Charles Eldon McClellan , Deacon at Delaplaine Baptist Church, gained his angel wings. Chuck always had a smile on his face and made sure he greeted everyone that came through the doors. I will miss his announcements at church. When we were going to have a dinner after one of the services, He would always say” Ya, be sure to come. We are going to have some good groceries!” He was greatly loved and will be missed by all. Prayers for the family!

There’s not much going on with the social distancing. Now that everything is slowly going back to normal, maybe within the month or two we can all get back to normal; whatever that normal will be.

