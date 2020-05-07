Ronald E. Polk, 59, of Pocahontas, passed suddenly from cardiac complications, April 30, 2020 at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, Ark. Mr. Polk, son of the late Austin and Sylvia Polk, was born Nov. 19, 1960 in St. Louis, Mo. For nearly a decade Ron Polk worked at Baltz Ace Hardware in Pocahontas. Though his coworkers were like family, Mr. Polk’s lifelong passion was music; from country, blues to rock. Mr. Polk, an accomplished bass player around southeast Missouri and northeast Arkansas played with the many bands including the Bill Barnett Band during the mid 1980s. In 1978, Mr. Polk left the St. Louis area and moved to Ripley, Co. where he worked for a local hardware company and later managed the former Jay’s Music Company in Poplar Bluff. In 2006 Mr. Polk opened his own music store Current River Sound in Doniphan, Mo. During this time he played in Bluestreak, a country and rock band. In his later years he played with local musicians including the Sultans with surviving member Bob Veer of Reyno. Recently Mr. Polk donated his time and a sound system to the Church of God Prophecy in Pocahontas so members could attend services outside during the Covid-19 crisis in Randolph County.

Survivors Include two sisters; Joyce Sue Santangelo and husband Joseph of Arnold, Mo. and Phyllis Franks and husband Troy of Mustang, Ok. Other relatives include a nephew, Rod Franks and six nieces, Denice Santangelo, Angie Howard, Deana Rogers, Tina Taylor, Jeannie Moore and Theresa Santangelo, and a host of great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly May. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.