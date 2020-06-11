Rick Finley, 71, of McDougal passed away June 4, 2020 at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro.

Mr. Finley was born December 12, 1948 in Poplar Bluff, MO. He was retired from construction and concrete work. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horse shows and collecting antiques and guns. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his children Mike (Casey) Finley of Poplar Bluff, MO, Ray Finley of Harrisburg, PA, and Kelly (Jay) Smith of West Terre Haute, IN; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard Vance and Edna (Adams) Finley; brothers Gerald Vance and Jairn Finley; and sister Worelene Parrish.

Visitation will be Sunday June 7, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Terry Parrish officiating. Burial will be at Post Oak Cemetery, McDougal.

Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com.