James “Jim” Edward Austin, 74, of Bangs, Texas passed from this life April 29, 2020. The family had a private graveside service and a Memorial Service will be arranged at a later date.

Jim was born June 23, 1945 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to John William II and Anna Elizabeth Austin. He graduated from Corning High School in Corning, Arkansas. Jim married Jessie L. Pate on June 9, 1967 in Bangs and they began a life together that blessed them with a daughter and a lot of travel and memories. Jim served 4 years in the US Airforce from 1963 to 1967 (during the Vietnam era). He fortunately did security intercept and was stationed in Brindisi, Italy for most of his tour. He got married the day after his service ended and moved to Weatherford, Texas where he worked at Fort Walters in Mineral Wells, Texas. Jim took a job working at Love Field customizing private aircraft. He owned and operated a tire and muffler shop in Dallas, Texas for a while. He spent his last 20 years before he retired as a superintendent for Fry Construction who specialized in medical construction. After retiring he did what he loved best, riding his John Deere tractor, taking care of his granddaughter’s horses, sitting on the front porch with friends, working at the Bangs First United Methodist Church and traveling. He visited all 50 states and went to all the state capitols. Jim visited over 20 foreign countries, Italy and Greece were his favorites. He loved his family, loved spending time with them and loved all of his friends, old and new.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Jessie (Pate) Austin of Bangs; daughter, Angela Glancy of Colleyville, Texas; granddaughter, Emmie Glancy and grandson, William “Will” Austin Glancy both of Colleyville and one brother, John and Dianna Austin of Corning, Ark.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.