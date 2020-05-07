Starlink satellites seen over region

In the early morning hours of Friday, May 1, former Corning resident, Fred Grayson, captured a unique photo of the SpaceX Starlink satellites passing in front of the Milky Way. Grayson said the photo shows the chain of satellites linked together about 180 miles above the earth. “They will eventually work their way up to 340 miles above earth,” he explained.

The satellites are a part of a project by Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, in an attempt to bring broadband internet service to any location on Earth. The project involves launching thousands of satellites. There are currently over 400 in space with hundreds more set to launch in the coming months.

