QC approves new admin assistant

The Clay County Quorum Court met on Monday, June 15 in a short meeting at the Western District Courthouse at 7 p.m. with all justices present with the exception of David Cagle. After a prayer led by Justice Dennis Haines, the Pledge of Allegiance and a motion to suspend the reading of the minutes of the last meeting

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/