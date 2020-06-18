One fatality due to virus in Eastern District Six cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Corning

During the June meeting of the Quorum Court in the Western District Courthouse in Corning on Monday night, June 15, County Judge Mike Patterson told justices that Clay County had its first fatality due to CoronaVirus. Office of Emergency Director Alan Vaughn confirmed the deceased lived in the Eastern District and died as a result of COVID-19. The deceased was a resident at Rector Nursing and Rehab where 9 new residents recently tested positive along with 5 healthcare workers.

