New warrants issued in Collins’ case

POCAHONTAS – The investigation into the murder of former Sen. Linda Collins continues as the Arkansas State Police recently obtained a search warrants for a vehicle belonging to the suspect’s mother as well as a computer that belonged to Collins.

The suspect, Rebecca O’Donnell, is charged with capital murder in the death of Collins, whose body was discovered outside her home last June. The prosecution is seeking the death penalty against O’Donnell, who is accused stabbing her one-time close friend to death. In partially redacted affidavit released last fall, much of the evidence to be used against O’Donnell in her upcoming jury trial in September will come from security video footage obtained from inside Collins’ home.

ASP Special Agent Mike McNeill obtained a search warrant from special Circuit Judge John Fogleman on April 10 for a red 2011 Ford Focus owned by Sandra Gipson. Gipson, according to the affidavit, is O’Donnell’s “biological mother.” The search warrant will allow investigators to conduct a search on Gipson’s car. McNeill said in the court filing he believes based on the facts in the search warrant affidavit that “on the above described property there is now being concealed biological evidence in the charges against O’Donnell, which include capital murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

