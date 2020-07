The mudcat fishing team of Dennis Haines, Glen Young, Wayne Hendley, Sunny Rigdon, Dalton Fields, and Dave Harrison have been jug fishing on the Mississippi River again and recently came away with 91 lbs. of Blue Cat and Channel Catfish.

