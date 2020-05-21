July Homecoming Picnic and Parade latest casualties of 2020 pandemic

The Corning Area Chamber of Commerce Board made the weighty decision in a meeting Wednesday, May 13, to cancel Corning’s annual Fourth of July Homecoming Picnic and Parade for 2020. The board set the July 4 annual firework display for 10 p.m.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/need their support; the community support.”