Judge sets dates for motions and attorney deadlines in preparation for fall trial
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 12:00am
Brandon Smith Star Herald Staff
POCAHONTAS – Rebecca O’Donnell, accused of killing former state Sen. Linda Collins, was back in Randolph County Circuit Court Friday, Feb. 28, where the judge set court dates for ensuing motions and attorney deadlines in regard to the various case matters.
