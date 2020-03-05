GCT receives 501 (c) (3) status

Growing Corning Together received news the organization has been waiting to hear. GCT member, Bobby Lowe received a letter from the Internal Revenue Service on Monday, March 2 notifying the organization that it was officially a nonprofit. The group applied for a 501 (c) (3) status last May and was told that the process could possibly take up to 12 months. According to the IRS, it receives more than 70,000 applications for taxexempt status each year.

