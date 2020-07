Wayne Hendley and Dalton Fields haul in a catfish on the Mississippi River with Dennis Haines behind the wheel. Dave Harrison is capturing the video. The video corresponds with a front page photo in the July 2, 2020 issue of the Clay County Courier called, "Mississippi Mudcatters" featuring Wayne Hendley, Sunny Ridgon, Dalton Fields, Glen Young, Dennis Haines, and Dave Henderson.