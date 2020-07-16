  • Article Image Alt Text
Data collector takes one for team revealing daily state virus statistics

Thu, 07/16/2020 - 12:00am
COVID-19 infections brought to light for average Arkansan
Pam Lowe - Editor Clay County Courier

Misty Orphin, former journalist and business owner from Springdale, is rapidly becoming known across the state as the goto resource for clear and detailed COVID-19 data across Arkansas.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/

