COVID-19 cases increase in state County holding at 54 total cases

Governor Hutchinson confirmed 20,777 known cases of Covid-19 in Arkansas on Tuesday, June 30 during his daily update. It was an increase of 520 cases over Monday. 5,976 cases are active of the 20,777 known cases. Community spread makes up 5,308 of the 5,976 cases. Nursing homes account for 120 cases, correctional facilities account for at least 548. There were five additional deaths bringing the total number of known deaths to 270 people.

