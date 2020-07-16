Council tables mask ordinance in July meeting

Mayor Greg Ahrent dealt with a light agenda during the July Corning City Council meeting on Monday, July 13. The council meeting was held at the City Hall at 6 p.m. After preliminary procedures with the entire panel present the agenda began with the review of the Income and Expense report, Masterson had a brief question about city mowing bills. City Clerk J’Anna Couch said it depends on what department the bill is in. Mayor Ahrent said the city received money for mowing that occurred last year on the old nursing home lot.

