Corning Art Alley has first mural

The first mural in the Art Alley has been completed. Artist Jen Wooldridge pictured with the mural, said, “I’ve really enjoyed being back in my hometown and getting the opportunity to add some cheer to the downtown area. We can all use a little more cheer right now!” Citizens can see the mural as they drive westbound on Elm Street in the alley behind the old Susan’s Restaurant building.

