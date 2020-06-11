City Council convenes for June meeting

The Corning City Council met on Monday evening for the June 8 council meeting. All councilmen were present with the exception of Ray Vannoy. After the preliminary procedures, the budget and purchase orders were approved, and it was determined there was no Old Business, the council settled down to address New Business; the dilapidated trailers on Third and Fourth Streets owned by Erma Arnold. Mayor Greg Ahrent began, “I've asked Ms. Arnold to be here. And it's the discussion for the trailers on Fourth Street. I've talked to Alex and if Ms. Arnold is in agreement the city will go down and dispose of those trailers, but she's responsible for buying the dumpsters or paying for the dumpsters. We'll provide the labor. But I also want you to know that we're not going to, we're not, we're not salvaging, we're going to dispose of. I want that clear on the front end.” Arnold agreed to those terms. Councilman Terry Masterson asked if the mayor knew how many dumpsters the job would take. Ahrent replied, "No, I don't. In terms of an agreement, that's the only problem that I have is to be able to give you a dollar amount, but I can tell you that we'll try to do it as efficiently as we can. And if there's, you know, whatever we can do to make it better is what I'm going to take.” The panel discussed that they would have to figure out how many trailers would fit in a dumpster. Ahrent said in the end the city would haul the trailers off and then the property owner would be responsible for mowing it. The council approved this proposal to get the Third and Fourth Street area cleaned up. The time frame for the project is to be around June 22nd. The mayor said that in talking to David Ladd, he felt like a week was generous. “If they can get in there and weather permits, they should be able to get them tore part. And if we get ahold of Shelton's, they actually said that they would dedicate a truck.” The city would be able to load as many as possible in the day. The mayor also discussed that the city would need to check the lots for water meters and disconnect them. It was determined that the city attorney, Alex Bigger would draw up a contract between the Arnolds and the city concerning the agreement.

The next discussion was about Vector Disease Control International. During the May city council meeting Mayor Ahrent stated he felt that the city was throwing money out the window with the current mosquito abatement method. The mayor discovered that other cities, including Pocahontas use Vector. Ahrent presented the council with the company’s proposal for Corning. Last year the city spent $31, 766 on the fogging method. The price for the Vector service is $78,725. It would mean an increase of $46,959 for mosquito abatement. Mayor Ahrent said he did not want to sign a contract with the company until he saw whether it worked and if it didn’t, they would either not spray at all or spray with a truck.

Monday night, the mayor said he thought the mosquito service had had a good response saying that in the part of town where he lives they were able to stand outside. Ahrent said in the next two weeks, between now and the 4th of July the mosquitoes tend to appear.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/