CHS opens facilities for athletes

Corning Head Football Coach Larry Treadway said plans for June athletics had changed with a phone call to meet with Ralph Morrow, the Athletic Director of the Corning School District on Wednesday, June 3. Treadway, who normally begins football workouts in July, said he was asked to meet with Morrow to discuss a plan to open sports in June.

The coach described the result of the meeting, “The plan for the football program, I guess, because all the surrounding schools were opening and I guess he got some calls, he said that he'd like to come up with a plan. So he kind of gave me an idea.” The gym and field house will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for any athlete in any sport, boys and girls; to come in and lift under the guidelines of the Arkansas Department of Health.

“I just told him, I said, “You know, I mean, I've been here a year, you know, that's your, that's still your call; whatever you want to do.” The coach explained, “How I'm going to do is be down there at eight in the morning until 12. And I wear a mask and I will monitor the six feet between them and that will be about it. It is not mandatory. They come if they want to. Nobody's going to be asked to come. Nobody's going to be told to come.”

