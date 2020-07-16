Boyd retires after 38 years at CPC

Friday, July 9, 1982. That was the day that Patricia Reed Boyd walked into JV Rockwell Publishing and began work as a bookkeeper. Her sister, Meryl Hovis Whitledge began work on the same day in the Homes Magazine department. The sisters were colleagues for 38 years until Thursday, July 9, 2020 when Pat Boyd retired.

