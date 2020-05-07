B & B Farms selected Clay Co. Farm Family

For 73 years, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year Program has paid tribute to farm families across the state to promote the importance of agriculture in the community and state to share information on improved farm administration and procedures.

This year the Clay County Farm Family Committee selected B & B Farms, owned and operated by Mitch and Pam Brown. B & B Farms is located six miles west of Corning.

The Browns have been farming for 38 years and began by renting 80 acres of ground. They currently farm 828 acres in 215 acres of rice, 415 acres - soybeans and 120 acres of corn. Mitch stated that the farm also includes 70 acres of timber.

