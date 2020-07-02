ADE Secretary Key addresses Ready for Learning plans on Arkansas Week
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 12:00am
Pam Lowe
Arkansas PBS public affairs program “Arkansas Week” addressed Ready for Learning plans proposed by the Arkansas Department of Education and the impact on learning while adhering to health guidelines on Friday, June 26. Arkansas Week,”is hosted by journalist Steve Barnes.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/