ADE releases Arkansas Ready for Learning

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has instructed Arkansas school districts to prepare an education program for the 2020-2021 school year that combines face-to-face learning and online instruction with the ability to blend them and to switch from one to the other. In an online webinar on June 4, Arkansas school and district leaders were introduced to the recently released Arkansas Ready for Learning guide. School systems are to begin right away to discover digital lessons and diagnostic tests to use during the upcoming school year. The plan is to allow flexibility for learning options in case interruptions occur.

