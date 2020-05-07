Community Garden receives grant from AR Farm Bureau

Ryan Carter, Ameri-Corp VISTA volunteer announced Friday, May 2 that the Corning Community Garden was the recipient of a $2,500 grant from the Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation.

Carter explained that these funds will go to necessary materials, supplies, facilities, and equipment. “This means that heading into summer we will be able to afford to install the drip irrigation system for our crops that we desperately need. I expect that we will have some very dry spells this summer and I don't know how we would have been able to set up the proper water system we need without this grant.” He said that this grant will allow the garden to grow vegetables throughout the year. Carter shared that the grant funds will be kept by the BRAD Corporation and any use of that money will be highly regulated and immaculate records and receipts will be kept.

“Really I can't express enough gratitude for the Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation,” said Carter They will play a critical role in feeding each person that benefits from the Community Garden from here on out!”

