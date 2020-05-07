Clay Co students winners of 2020 Create@State Symposium Haywood receives Chancellor’s Create@State Award

The 10th annual edition of "Create@State: A Symposium of Research, Scholarship and Creativity" took a much different course this year, as more than 165 undergraduate and graduate students presented their research projects in a new online format. The change was made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's Create@State at Arkansas State University was livestreamed over three days and is still available on Create@ State's YouTube channel, with production by ASU-TV.

Melanie Ricker and Alexus Leonard (co-presenters) both of Corning, received the Dean’s Award for Undergraduate Poster Presentation in the Neil Griffin College of Business. Their research project was entitled, "Scarlet to Black: A comprehensive studentled approach to financial literacy"; Dr. Philip Tew, mentor.

